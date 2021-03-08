IT and digital firm SAS opens second Spanish base

Tenerife outpost

Pedro Martin, ‘meeting’ Robert Copeland & Lorraine Gray of SAS to discuss new Tenerife office

A Scottish IT and digital company is continuing its international expansion with the opening of a new base in Tenerife.

Software Advisory Service (SAS) – part of the 4icg Group – is aiming to create 150 jobs in Santa Cruz over the next two years.

The company will open its second Spanish base in April after the successful opening of its Malaga office in April 2019. SAS also has offices in Glasgow, and London and has further expansion plans over the next 12 months.

The move has been welcomed by the governing body of Tenerife, Cabildo de Tenerife, and its President, Pedro Martín.

President Martin said: “The company has conveyed to us the importance they place on staff development and training as well as the quality of life their colleagues can have. I have promised that we will assist the company attract the best talent on Tenerife and those who may wish to return to their home island.”

Software Advisory Service has been involved in £3.2 billion of technology buying decisions in the last year.

Robert Copeland, founding director, said: “Software Advisory Service is a thriving company within the 4icg Group and despite the wider turbulence of the past 12 months, we have been delighted to see a real growth in our international client base during this period.

“The Government of the Canary Islands in general, together with the Cabildo de Tenerife in particular, has been terrific in facilitating the set-up of the office and helping us in acquiring the pool of talent we will need.

“Our office in Malaga has performed superbly since opening in 2019 and there is no reason this can’t be replicated in Tenerife.

“We plan for the company to keep growing domestically and internationally and there will soon be further additions in terms of senior personnel and new locations to enable that.”