Former banker Higgins to chair Fringe Society

Arts board

Benny Higgins: difficult time

Former banker Benny Higgins has been appointed chairman of the the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

Mr Higgins was chief executive of Tesco Bank, and a former senior executive at RBS, HBS and Standard Life.

He was appointed a strategic adviser to the First Minister on the building of the Scottish National Investment Bank.

His extensive non-executive portfolio includes the National Galleries of Scotland, Edinburgh International Culture Summit and The Fine Art Society (London and Edinburgh).

He takes up his position at the Fringe Society with immediate effect, succeeding Professor Sir Timothy O’Shea, who served two full terms as chairman.

Mr Higgins said: “As we rebuild our future together after this extraordinarily difficult time, I know that the Fringe will have an essential role to play in the country’s economic, social and cultural recovery.

“I look forward to working with Shona McCarthy and her team to help the Fringe re-emerge as the best version of itself, and to help ensure that the festival and the Fringe Society is robust, resilient and ready for new challenges and opportunities in the future.”