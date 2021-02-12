Ladies Scottish Open golf loses ASI sponsorship

Backer pulls out

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

The balloon has gone up for the ladies’ event (pic: Terry Murden)

Aberdeen Standard Investments is ending its sponsorship of the Ladies Scottish Open golf tournament.

The current deal between ASI, the Scottish Government and the European Tour has been running since 2012 but came to an end with last year’s championship in East Lothian.

A spokesman for the company told The Scotsman: “We have recently reviewed our marketing priorities and spend to better align with Standard Life Aberdeen’s growth strategy.

“As part of this, we will no longer be sponsoring the Ladies Scottish Open. This was a commercial decision based on best aligning our resources to support the long-term success of our business.

“The Ladies Scottish Open is a fantastic event, and we’re proud of the success it has had during the 12 years we’ve been title partner.”

The men’s and ladies tournaments have been held at the same venue since 2017. Before stepping down as chairman last September, former ASI chairman Martin Gilbert hinted that the time may have arrived for the two events to be staged at different venues again.

A venue for the 12-15 August ladies tournament is still to be confifrmed.

The first Ladies’ Scottish Open under the Aberdeen Asset Management banner was held in 2008 at The Carrick.

It moved to Dundonald Links in 2015 before securing co-sanction status two years later, with the prize fund jumping from $75,000 to $225,000.

It was held at Gullane in 2018 before the last two events were staged at The Renaissance Club.

A tournament spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the remaining event partners, including the Scottish Government, VisitScotland, the LPGA, the Ladies European Tour and IMG, remain 100% committed to this important women’s sports event.

“Together, we will be doing all we can to secure a new title sponsor for the tournament, which remains a hugely appealing proposition on the women’s sporting calendar.”