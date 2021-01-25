Sunak facing new calls to help ‘forgotten’ directors

Debate in Commons

Rishi Sunak is assessing the scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will come under further pressure today to provide greater parity in financial support for directors of small limited companies who have fallen through the gaps of available coronavirus support.

Mr Sunak has been assessing a proposal drawn up by the Federation of Small Businesses, the Forgotten Ltd campaign, former Office for Tax Simplification adviser Rebecca Seeley-Harris and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

It would pay up to 80% of lost trading profits of many self-employed workers such as plumbers, engineers, and freelance musicians who pay themselves in dividends.

There are about 946,000 non-employing companies and 1.1 million micro-entities that set themselves up as director-owners.

A new Directors Income Support Scheme would offer these businesses grants of up to £7,500 and would be limited to those who earn less than £50,000 a year.



Owen Thompson, the SNP Midlothian MP – and member of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Gaps in Support – will lead a debate in the

Commons today to pressure the Treasury into getting the scheme adopted.

Mr Thompson said: “For over ten months now, the directors of small limited companies have been amongst the three million still excluded from UK government support schemes.

“The foundations have already been laid for the Directors Income Support Scheme – the Treasury has very little work left to do. This proposal removes many of the excuses the Tory government has made for not providing support.

“The scheme, which would mirror the existing Self-Employed Income Support Scheme, would not be reliant on dividend income – so removes many concerns about fraud – and would be easy to administer.

“It will not provide support for all three million excluded and the UK government needs to address this, but it is an essential step in the right direction and would help a huge number of businesses to keep going.

“The Treasury has had these proposals on their desk for six weeks and yet it still has not given a response.”

