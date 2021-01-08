CessCon wins Scotland’s biggest dismantling contract

50 jobs created

CessCon’s facility in Methil will handle the work

A company in Fife has won Scotland’s biggest contract to dismantle offshore platforms.

It is the first contract for CessCon which will create 50 jobs at Energy Park Fife in Methil.

The facility, which has been in the making for the last couple of years, was awarded the work in December.

It involves the onshore decommissioning, dismantlement, and recycling of Spirit Energy’s Morecambe Bay DP3 and DP4 facilities in the East Irish Sea, by Allseas. The contract involves processing more than 23,000 tonnes of material.

Lee Hanlon, CessCon CEO, said: “It is excellent to see that our hard work and determination to establish a new UK dismantlement and recycling facility has been recognised by Allseas and Spirit Energy, and we look forward to delivering a successful project together.”

InvestFife – the Fife Council Economic Development Team – has been working with Scottish Enterprise and CessCon Decom, which has included a £7m investment programme to expand the site to allow access for larger structures to be dismantled.

Scotland’s Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “The award of this major onshore decommissioning contract is evidence of the growing strength of Scotland’s decommissioning supply chain and the capabilities, knowledge and skills held within the industry.

“Recent investment through the Scottish Government’s Decommissioning Challenge Fund and the Vacant and Derelict Land Fund has been used to develop the decommissioning potential of Methil Docks and to help secure major projects within this key growth sector.

“With the market for oil and gas decommissioning forecast to reach £15.2 billion over the next decade, there is huge potential for the Scottish supply chain to capitalise on this opportunity and to continue to develop its world class capabilities.”