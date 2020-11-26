Final call to enter AccelerateHER Awards

Call to female entrepreneurs

Jackie Waring of Investing Women and previous award winner Rachel Jones

Although the deadline is fast-approaching, there is still time for aspirational female business founders in Scotland to enter this year’s AccelerateHER Awards.

Entries for the 2021 programme are being accepted until midnight on Friday 4 December.

Now in their sixth year, the awards are sponsored by Barclays, CGI UK and The Scottish Government. They provide an opportunity for businesswomen who have founded or co-founded their companies to raise their profile, gain access to leading figures from the global investment community and expand their network.

Winners will once again secure a place on an international trade mission to Europe, North America or the Middle East, which is planned for later in 2021, but will be dependent on government rules over foreign travel and social distancing in light of the global pandemic.

New for 2021, all award winners will also receive a business support package sponsored by Barclays, which will see them matched with a mentor from Investing Women Angels for up to a year to help them accelerate their business.

The awards are open to applications from women whose companies fit into one of the following four categories: MedTech and Science; FinTech and Cyber Security; CleanTech and Climate; or Disruptive Innovation.

All companies must be UK-registered and trading, or intending to trade, in Scotland. Entrants will initially be asked to submit a video pitch, outlining their company’s ambitions, growth plans and international market potential.

A renowned judging panel will review the submissions and draw up a shortlist of entrants from each of the categories who will deliver a presentation about their business at an online semi-finals event in February. Up to 12 women will then be selected as finalists with a winner for each category announced at a virtual awards finals event on 25 March 2021.

Once again this year’s finals will also include a ‘Rising Star’ award for the female founder with the best early stage business idea. In addition to the Barclays mentoring package, they will also receive in kind legal support from Aberdein Considine and HR support from Purpose HR.

To date, more than 3,700 female business founders have joined the AccelerateHER network.

To apply for this year’s AccelerateHER Awards visit: http://www.investingwomen.co.uk/accelerateherawards2021/