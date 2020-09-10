BrewDog in bid to raise £50m for green agenda

More equity for punks

James Watt and Martin Dickie on the site of the BrewDog forest

BrewDog has unveiled its latest, and probably its last, crowdfunding campaign with the aim of raising up to £50 million to help it meet its sustainability targets.

The Ellon-based firm said all funds from the Equity for Punks Tomorrow will be committed to “cutting-edge” green projects.

These will include direct wind power, carbon dioxide recovery, electric vehicle fleets, and converting waste into energy.

An initial target of £7.5m has been set, with the stretch goal of £50m, by releasing just under 300,000 shares. The round will run for an initial 150 days, closing in January.

Shares will cost £25.15 each and will be issued in blocks of two. Any funds raised above its initial target will support a wider set of projects.

These include a £10m investment into solar panels at its worldwide breweries, a £12.5m plant to be built in France, which the brewer said is its biggest export market, and a similar facility in Asia to more efficiently service growth markets in China, Japan and India.

The latest pledges on green targets are part of a journey to completely reduce emissions from its brewing operations to zero in less than 24 months. Smaller-scale projects supporting this goal are already under way, such as the BrewDog Forest, a 2,000-acre site near Loch Lomond.

Since Equity for Punks’ initial launch in 2009 the initiative has raised more than £75m from 148,000 investors.

This has allowed the company to fund an international expansion plan, with a 1,600-strong team, 102 bars, breweries in Berlin, Brisbane and Columbus, and support its exporting operations to 60 countries.

Co-founder James Watt said: “In 2009, we launched Equity for Punks, and pioneered a new kind of business model.

“Equity for Punks Tomorrow is the next evolution of this, uniting investors across the globe to make a change today to ensure we have a planet to brew beer on tomorrow.”