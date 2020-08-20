Beattie ready to rescue PR firms in distress

Warnings of closures

Gordon Beattie: ‘We have the funds’

Comms veteran Gordon Beattie says he is ready to rescue other PR agencies after hearing that as many as 200 are in trouble and that more than half of them could close.

Mr Beattie, who launched Beattie Media near Hamilton in the mid-80s and has grown it into an international business, said he was not convinced by the speculation.

But he said Beattie Communications has funds to help agencies that are in difficulty.

“I’ve just received an email this morning telling me that 125 UK PR agencies are in danger of going bust and 100 more are in distress and ripe for acquisition,” he wrote on the social network LinkedIn.

“The claims don’t tally with what agency leaders are telling me. Yes, times are tough in the digital, PR and advertising sectors, but most agencies say they will emerge stronger, not weaker, from lockdown.

“I would, however, be delighted to hear from any creative agency that’s struggling as we have the funds and management resources to mount a rescue.”

The Beattie business is now headquartered in London, with UK hubs in Glasgow, Belfast, Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham.