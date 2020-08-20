Leonard plans Green New Deal to create jobs

Harnessing resources

Richard Leonard: ‘we have an opportunity’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard will on Friday launch his vision for a Green New Deal for Scotland which he says could create more than 130,000 jobs.

Earlier this year Mr Leonard commissioned the economist Laurie Macfarlane to develop the party’s plans for such an initiative.

He will announce a major plan to transform Scotland’s economy and build a fairer, greener and better future.

This will include retrofitting homes to better energy efficiency standards, building thousands of new energy-efficient homes, transforming the energy market, a huge investment in transport infrastructure and economic intervention through the Scottish National Investment Bank.

Mr Leonard is expected to say: “In our hands we have an opportunity. An opportunity to recover in a sustainable, responsible and ambitious way.

We must bring together all sectors and sections of our society, harnessing all our natural resource – Richard Leonard

“In Scotland we are blessed with an abundance of natural resources. We also have the will to change and to make things better.

“So we must bring together all sectors and sections of our society, harnessing all our natural resources, all our workforce skills, and all our ambition to create a greener better future for us all.

“Housing, energy, infrastructure, environmental restoration, and transport, our bold plans would create in total up to 131,000 new jobs.

“Scotland faces a major economic and unemployment crisis. Creating quality, well-paid jobs for good will be crucial not just to our recovery but to equipping our workforce – especially young workers – with the skills and opportunities they will need throughout their working lives.”