Machine Labs driving growth with Shopify integration

Software expansion

Andrew Veitch: working hard

Machine Labs, an Edinburgh-based software start-up, has launched its database marketing platform, integrating with Shopify which is behind $80 billion e-commerce sales each year.

Just two weeks after launch, Machine Labs was selected as a Top Pick out of the 3,200 apps on the Shopify App Store.

“The launch hugely exceeded my expectations,” said Andrew Veitch, CEO, “We’ve had over 300 installs, everywhere from Azerbaijan to Australia and New York to New Delhi, so we’re working hard throughout the night to keep up with the demand.”

Offering an affordable email-marketing solution to over one million Shopify stores worldwide, Machine Labs aims to drive repeat business for small and medium businesses, helping them to succeed against the likes of Amazon.

The app uses artificial intelligence and deep machine learning so its users can maximise the value of their databases with more relevant customer communications.

The company is planning to raise further venture capital in the summer which will be used to double the Edinburgh team to 20, to support the thousands of e-commerce stores which will be using the Machine Labs product.