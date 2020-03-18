Awards get a taste for low alcohol in beer contest

Scottish Beer Awards

The national competition for the Scottish brewing sector will recognise changing drinking habits by including a best low or no alcohol beer category.

The Scottish Beer Awards will take place in September at The Old Fruitmarket in the Merchant City, the first time the ceremony has been held in Glasgow.

The 2020 competition is now open for entries and has unveiled a refreshed line-up of business categories to include the recognition of sustainable business practices in brewing.

The popular blind tasting competition last year assessed almost 300 beers.

As part of the changes, the popular Beer Matters conference and trade show connected to the awards also finds a new home and will be staged as part of Drink Scotland, a new destination business trade show for brewing, distilling and soft drinks which will take place in Edinburgh in March 2021.

The Scottish Beer Awards is sponsored by supermarket chain ALDI for a fifth year as part of its long-term commitment to Scottish beers and brewing.

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, ALDI Scotland, commented: “It is encouraging to see the continued growth of the beer industry in Scotland and we believe that the quality of beer being produced in the country is second to none.

“Our popular Scottish beer festivals provide us with excellent opportunities to cultivate long-term partnerships with many award-winning and up-and-coming breweries, allowing us to champion the outstanding beers that are being made by breweries across the country.”

The judging panel will again be chaired by Hilary Jones, the former president of the European Brewery Convention and former Group Technical & Quality Director at S&N.

She said: “Now in its fifth year, the Scottish Beer Awards has really made its mark on the brewing industry in Scotland, becoming a respected and fair competition that provides breweries large and small with positive reputation advantages and business growth potential.”

Full details including the category line-up, entry guide and terms and conditions are available here and entrants have until 23 April to prepare and submit their work for consideration.

This year’s winners will be announced at the Scottish Beer Awards celebration and dinner which takes place at The Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow on Wednesday 16 September. The awards will again support The BEN, the Benevolent Society of the Licensed Trade of Scotland.

Judging Panel

Fiona Bain, Consultant

Tim Blades, Account Manager, New Wave Distribution

Fergus Clark, Consultant

Christie Clinton, Buying Director, ALDI

Iain Davies, Raw Materials Manager, Bairds Malt & Brewers Select

Ruth Evans, CEO, BFBi

Rob Gilmour, Senior Buyer, Flavourly

Daivd Hannah, Area Sales Manager, Muntons

Adam Hardie, Partner & Head of Food & Drink, Johnston Carmichael

Ian Herok, Director, Still Brewing Company

Colin Johnston, Craft Brewing & Distilling Sales Manager, Crisp Malting

Hilary Jones, Non Executive Director, WEST and Chair of the Judging Panel

Deb Kennedy, Leadership and Management Support Consultant

Niall Kennedy, Director, Wee Beer Shop

Andrew Ley, Partner, Addleshaw Goddard

Keith Lugton, Group Liquid Development Manager, C&C Group

Rob Mackay, Creative Director, Drygate Brewing Co

Dr Dawn Maskell, Director, International Centre for Brewing & Distilling, Heriot Watt University

Isla Mercer, Diary of a Beer Girl

Christopher Miller, Director, Craft Beer Clan

Sean Murphy, Food & Drink Writer, The Scotsman

Sir Geoff Palmer OBE, Professor, International Centre for Brewing & Distilling, Heriot Watt University

David Reid, Director, Because Brands Matter

Pete Sherry, Owner, The Beer Hive

Shannon Sherry, Marketing Manager, New Wave Distribution

Ali Stewart, CEO, Flavourly

Rachel Sutherland, Assistant Professor, International Centre for Brewing & Distilling, Heriot Watt University

Dan Unwin, General Manager, Brewers Select

Graeme Walker, Professor of Zymology, Abertay University

Marc Watson, Head Distiller & Distillery Manager, John Crabbie & Co

Caroline Wengel, Business Development Manager, The Brewers Association of Scotland

Dominic P Wright, Director Oude & Gruit

Business Categories

Scottish Brewery of the Year

Brewer of the Year

NEW – Excellence in Sustainability

NEW – Excellence in Branding

Product Development Team of the Year

NEW – Sales Team of the Year

Best Beer Destination

Best Beer Event

Best Beer Bar

Taste Categories

Best Lager

Best Pilsner

Best Pale Ale

Best IPA

Best Session Beer

Best British Style Ale

Best Amber or Dark Ale

Best Porter

Best Stout

Best Amplified Beer

Best Sour Beer

Best Fruit Forward

Best Barrel Aged Beer

Best Juicy or Hazy Beer

Best Speciality Beer

NEW – Best Low or No Alcohol Beer