HSBC poised for sharp cuts after profits slump 33%

Bank reducing costs

Cuts are on the way at Europe’s biggest bank (pic: Terry Murden)

HSBC is poised for massive cuts in jobs in a restructuring of its operations in Europe and the US after announcing a sharp slump in profits.

Profits for 2019 fell by 33% to £10.3 billion, mainly because of its investment and commercial banking operations in Europe.

The bank, which makes the bulk of its revenue in Asia, reported annual profit before tax of $13.35 billion (£10.3bn) for 2019 against $19.89bn last tiume.

The drop in profits was due to $7.3bn in write-offs related to its global banking and markets and commercial banking business units in Europe. Asia accounts for around half of HSBC’s revenue and 90% of profits.

Europe’s largest bank is now targeting $4.5bn of cost cuts by 2022 amid slowing growth and globally low interest rates. Last October it said it expected to cut 10,000 jobs in addition to 4,700 already announced.

HSBC said it would combine its retail banking and wealth management business unit with global private banking to create one of the world’s largest wealth management businesses.

The figures were unveiled by Noel Quinn who was appointed interim chief executive last year following the ousting of John Flint.

Mr Quinn is working on the cost-cutting plan with Ewen Stevenson, chief financial officer, who reduced costs substantially when he held the same role at Royal Bank of Scotland.

HSBC reiterated that it expects to make a permanent appointment within the next six to 12 months.