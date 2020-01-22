Tesco Bank unveils plan to create 120 technology jobs

Expansion in Scotland

Every job helps: Tesco adding tech posts

Tesco Bank is to create 120 technology jobs across its Edinburgh and Newcastle offices.

The roles include test, software and systems engineers, systems architects, solution designers, project managers, and IT and business analysts.

It is envisaged that 100 of the roles will be in Edinburgh and the remainder in Newcastle. This is in addition to the 20 roles created when Tesco Bank announced Newcastle as the home for a new technology hub in November.

Established in 1997, Tesco Bank currently employs 3,900 in Edinburgh, Newcastle and Glasgow.

David Bowerman, chief operations officer, said: “It’s an exciting time at Tesco Bank as we invest to develop propositions which better meet the needs of Tesco shoppers.

“We know there are deep talent pools in Edinburgh and Newcastle, and we hope to tap into these further as we bolster the technology function that does so much to help deliver for more than five million customers every day.”