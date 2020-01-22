Your chance to celebrate the best in home building

Scottish Home Awards

By a Daily Business reporter |

Two weeks remain until the entry deadline for the 2020 Scottish Home Awards.

Housebuilders, housing associations, architects and businesses working across the housebuilding sector are invited to submit their work into the annual competition which recognises excellence in new home creation and place-making across Scotland.

Whether you have an exceptional development, have contributed to creating a sustainable community, or have an outstanding team, please take some time to view the 2020 categories here.

The competition is free to enter and the deadline for submission is 12 Noon on Thursday 6th February. For advice on putting together your entries and maximising your marks, please contact Pippa at KDMedia on 0131 337 6232 or email pippa@kdmedia.co.uk.

The winners will be revealed at the annual celebration and awards ceremony which takes place on Thursday 11 June at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Glasgow. Click here to book your table.

Limited sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact maxine@kdmedia.co.uk for further information.