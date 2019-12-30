Record number of deals for Anderson Anderson & Brown

New milestone

Douglas Martin: ‘exciting time’

Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB), the chartered accountancy and business advisory firm, has been involved in a record 70 transactions during 2019, with a combined total deal value exceeding £500 million.

Highlights include the management buy-out of Arjowiggins Creative Papers, DC Thomson Media’s acquisition of PSP Media, and the disposal of Apollo Offshore to Global Energy Group.

AAB has significantly increased its focus on deal activity in the central belt following its Edinburgh office launch in June 2018 and the central belt deals team, led by Lyn Calder, is rapidly growing following the completion of 20 deals across the area during 2019.

It also advised on raising a “significant” sum for Project Heather, the initiative supporting the planned re-launch of the Scottish Stock Exchange. However, it has recently collapsed under a ;ile~a of unpaid debt.

A number of key appointments to the AAB deals team have been made during 2019, with the most recent addition being Adam Cassidy, who joins AAB from Ryecroft Glenton in Newcastle.

Douglas Martin, head of corporate finance, said: “This is an exciting time for us as we continue to build our presence across Scotland and we are delighted to have hit a new milestone with the completion of 70 deals in a year for the first time.”