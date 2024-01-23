Printing team launch labelling firm at Westway

Unit secured

Alex Mulvenny, Chris Crockert, Tom Lightbody, Jamie Thomson and Finlay McLachlan

Five printing industry specialists have launched Spirit Label Solutions serving the Scotch whisky, wine and spirits industry.

The company’s digital and premium labels, packaging and other products will be produced from a refurbished 15,113 sq ft factory at Westway, near Glasgow Airport.

The facility has benefited from a £5m investment and has been secured on a long-term lease agreement with Canmoor.

Spirit Labour Solutions was set up by Alex Mulvenny (CEO), Tom Lightbody (MD), and directors Finlay McLachlan, Jamie Thomson, and Chris Crockert. They are aiming to double the 15-member team within three years.

Mr Mulvenny said: “It’s an exciting time to be starting the business and the response we have had from clients and the market has been very positive. We firmly believe there is a significant gap for our bespoke services.”

Gregor King, Canmoor’s asset manager at Westway, added: “The pre-let of one of our newly refurbished units to Spirit Label Solutions is another positive boost for the park.”