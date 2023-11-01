Rates tipped to stick after US decides no change

Market report

Bank of England rate setters meet to decide the interest rate (pic: Terry Murden)

Expectations have heightened of no change to UK interest rates after the US Federal Reserve made no change to its own borrowing costs for the second time in a row.

The Fed alerted markets to potential future rises, saying it “remains highly attentive to inflation risks” and stressed that it was “strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% objective”.

However, the Fed’s decision comes a week after the European Central Bank (ECB) paused its own rate hikes, breaking a run of 10 consecutive increases.

The Bank of England is expected to leave rates on hold after announcing no change to the 5.25% rate at its last meeting and markets expect one more rise before they are cut in the second half of next year.

Corporate news was led by a profit upgrade from Next which improved sentiment towards retailers. Its shares rose 248p, or 3.6%, to 7132p, helping to lift Marks & Spencer by 7.25p, or 3.3%, to 224p.

Shares at luxury car maker Aston Martin Lagonda went into reverse, falling 19.5p, or 8.9%, to 199.25p, after it announced a quarterly loss and cut its volume outlook.

Commodities stocks took a hit after BP’s disappointing third-quarter results on Tuesday prompted analysts at JP Morgan to cut their recommendation on the shares to “underweight” and they promptly fell 8.25p, or 1.6%, to 494.5p.