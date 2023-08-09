Join top golf performance coach at Dalmahoy

Improve your game

Dalmahoy East Course

Widely regarded as Europe’s leading golf performance coach, Karl Morris is hosting an unmissable event for golfers and golf enthusiasts at Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club on Monday 11 September from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Aimed at helping elevate your mental performance game, Karl has been invited by Dalmahoy’s Head Golf Professional Scott Dixon to host this exclusive skills-based event to relay ways in which golfers can improve and build their mental performance skills and ultimately transform their game with new information, tools and techniques.

Karl Morris founded The Mind Factor over 30 years ago, delivering cutting edge methods of peak performance and goal achievement to a range of clients across sports and business, he has worked with six major winners, former World Number Ones and over 100 PGA Tour, European Tour, LPGA and Ladies European Tour golfers. His students included Louis Oosthuizen. Darren Clarke. Graeme McDowell.

Morris has consulted to the PGA of Great Britain and Europe and presented seminars all over the world to the Australian PGA, South African PGA, German PGA, Swedish PGA, Dutch PGA, Belgian PGA and the Hong Kong Golf Association, to name a few.

His passion is to demystify psychology to provide a range of practical and applicable tools to golfers of all levels to assist in performance breakthrough. Morris is a PGA qualified golf professional and has gained his success with an eclectic knowledge taken from NLP where he is a qualified Master trainer, hypnosis and, but above all, he has demonstrated his ability to help people transform their game.

Scott Dixon, head golf professional at Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club, said: “It’s an honour to welcome Karl Morris to Dalmahoy and a great opportunity for members and non-members to hear first-hand how to develop a more effective playing mindset from one of the leading golf performance coaches on the circuit.”

Morris, added: “I am very excited to be invited to Dalmahoy to share some instantly applicable and effective tools and techniques you can apply the very next time you play! Golfers of all ages and abilities will benefit from this workshop. We will have a laugh while we learn! I look forward to seeing you on 11 September at one of Scotland’s finest golfing destinations!

The event is free to attend for under 18-year-olds when with a paying adult. P.G.A golf professionals are also free when attending with five paying guests. Only £20 per Dalmahoy Club member and £25 for non-members. All event profits will be donated to the Dalmahoy Golf Junior section.

For event registration and payment email Scott.dixon@dalmahoy.co.uk