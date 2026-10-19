Enjoy dining in Glasgow with our new offer

Eating out

Promoted content |

Glaschu in Royal Exchange Square

Discover some of Glasgow’s best restaurants and bars with The Superlative Collection Loyalty App — and enjoy £10 off your first bill with Daily Business.

From business lunches and client meetings to after-work drinks, celebrations and long-overdue catch-ups, The Superlative Collection Loyalty app makes organising that next lunch easier and earn rewards while you do it.

The Superlative Collection includes Glaschu, Gōst, Maison by Glaschu, The Duke’s Umbrella, Blue Dog and The Clubhouse. See details below.

Exclusive Daily Business offer

Get £10 off your first bill when you download The Superlative Collection Loyalty App and use the exclusive code:

SN26

Download the app

On the Apple App Store

On Google Play

Offer terms

Offer subject to terms and conditions. See the app for full details.

Rewards everywhere

Earn across every venue and redeem where you like – one balance for the whole collection.

Book in a tap

Reserve a table at any venue, from a long lunch to a late dinner.

Members-only moments

Early access to events, seasonal menus and the occasional quiet perk.

Gōst Steakhouse is in Bothwell Street

Exceptional experiences. Without exception

Glaschu

Overlooking Royal Exchange Square, Glaschu is a modern Scottish restaurant built around exceptional produce, classical technique and a relaxed approach to fine dining. Head chef Conner Magee’s menus celebrate the Scottish larder, with signatures including lobster ravioli and Beef Wellington alongside seasonal dishes, tasting menus and Sunday lunch.

Gōst

Gōst is a contemporary steak restaurant and cocktail bar on Bothwell Street, just minutes from Glasgow Central. The kitchen specialises in premium beef, including grass-fed Angus, former dairy cattle and regularly changing Wagyu cuts, with steaks cooked over charcoal on the robata grill. It’s a strong choice for everything from a business lunch to dinner and cocktails in the city centre.

Maison by Glaschu

Set on the upper floor of Princes Square, Maison by Glaschu brings the feel of a French-Mediterranean brasserie to Buchanan Street. Expect classical French cooking with lighter Mediterranean influences and Scottish produce, with the restaurant moving easily from coffee and pastries to lunch, dinner, champagne and late-night cocktails.

The Duke’s Umbrella

The Duke’s Umbrella on Argyle Street takes the traditional Glasgow pub and gives it a more refined edge. The focus is on comforting pub classics prepared with the same care and quality ingredients you would expect from a restaurant, all served in a relaxed gastropub setting. It works just as well for an informal lunch as it does for dinner, drinks or a catch-up after work.

Bluedog

A Glasgow favourite since 2003, Bluedog combines cocktails, live music and the atmosphere of a classic New York-style piano bar. The West George Street venue has a baby grand at the heart of the room, live music from Tuesday to Sunday and a cocktail list that runs from an Old Fashioned and Espresso Martini to its signature Blue Dog. A natural choice when lunch or dinner turns into a night out.

The Clubhouse

On the second floor of Princes Square, The Clubhouse is an all-day sports bar and diner built for relaxed eating, drinking and watching the big game. The menu mixes American-inspired dishes with pub favourites including burgers, mac and cheese and sharing plates, alongside draught beer, Scottish whisky and cocktails. Multiple big screens show major football, rugby, golf, boxing and other sporting fixtures, with live music and entertainment also part of the mix.