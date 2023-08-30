CodeClan sale sealed amid new facility talks

Student relief

CodeClan’s assets have been sold

The sale of CodeClan’s assets to the Codebase start-up incubator has been completed as talks continue to relaunch a digital training facility.

CodeClan ceased trading on 4 August because of cash flow issues and subsequently appointed joint provisional liquidators from business advisory firm Quantuma.

On 10 August Codebase announced it was acquiring the assets and today it was announced that the sale has completed and will enable about 80 CodeClan students to complete their courses from one of CodeBase’s sites.

Established in 2015 with Scottish Government seed funding, CodeClan focused on bridging the critical digital skills gap in Scotland and supporting a new generation of digital talent. It provided training from sites in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness, though the latter closed last year.

Quantuma managing director and joint interim liquidator Craig Morrison said: “Mindful of the students impacted by the CodeClan business closure, it became clear that several interested parties might be able to assist those students.

“We were quickly able to run a sales process and thereafter complete a sale in a relatively short timescale and I am very pleased that the Quantuma team was well placed to make this happen.

“I am delighted to complete the sale to CodeBase which will hopefully provide a solution to many of those students who were effected and who have faced a disrupted and uncertain few weeks.”