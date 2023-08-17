BAE Systems buys Ball | Ex-Capricorn boss’s new role

Markets: Live

BAE Systems is acquiring Colorado-based Ball Aerospace from Ball Corporation for c.$5.55 billion in cash.

The asset purchase will provide an expected tax benefit of around $750m (£589m), BAE said.

Ball is a provider of mission critical space systems and defence technologies across air, land and sea domains. It has strong growth potential in areas aligned with the US Intelligence Community and Department of Defense’s highest priorities.

Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive of BAE Systems, said: “The strategic and financial rationale is compelling, as we continue to focus on areas of high priority defence and Intelligence spending, strengthening our world class multi-domain portfolio and enhancing our value compounding model of top line growth, margin expansion and high cash generation.”

New role for ex-Capricorn Energy boss

The former CEO of Capricorn Energy who was forced out of the Edinburgh-based company in a shareholder coup in January has been appointed chairman of Rockhopper Exploration.

Simon Thomson joined Capricorn (formerly Cairn Energy) in 1995 as a lawyer and led the oil company from 2011. He left before a shareholder vote that followed two unpopular merger proposals.

Mr Thomson, 58, will take up his new role with the Falklands-focused oil explorer from October. He will be joined by Paul Mayland, 55, his long-serving chief operating officer at Capricorn, who will become an independent non-executive director.

Global markets

US stocks closed lower, with the biggest drops coming from the technology-centric Nasdaq Composite.

The Federal Reserve’s minutes from its July meeting were released late in the session, showing that a majority of senior officials now expected “upside inflation risks”.

The Nasdaq Composite took the hardest hit, shrinking by 1.15%. the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.52%, while the S&P 500 was 0.76% lower.