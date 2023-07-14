SRU signs multi-million deal with Scottish Gas

Sponsorship

Mark Dodson: biggest ever deal

Scottish rugby’s national home is being rebranded as “Scottish Gas Murrayfield” following an eight-figure sponsorship deal with the energy company.

It is the single biggest commercial deal the union has signed and comes nine years after BT agreed a partnership as part of a £20 million package.

The five-year Scottish Gas agreement includes a commitment to help 130 community clubs across the country reduce their carbon footprint and energy bills through a joint £2m Club & Community Net Zero Fund.

Hive – which is Scottish Gas’s smart energy platform – has taken over the naming rights from DAM Health for Edinburgh Rugby’s stadium at Murrayfield, where both the capital pro team and Scotland women play their home matches.

Scottish Gas will be the shirt sponsor for the Scotland women’s squad.

Mark Dodson, chief executive of Scottish Rugby, said the money will cascade through every level of Scottish Rugby and acknowledged the importance of the energy saving targets of the company, the union and the government.

“We couldn’t have picked a better partner to take us through this journey to 2045,” he said.

He hailed the deal as “ground-breaking for our sport” and a significant boost to the organisation’s ambitions around the ESG agenda (Environmental, Societal and Governance) to make a real contribution to creating a greener, cleaner and healthier Scotland, where we can look to the future with increasing confidence.

“Scottish Rugby is starting out on an important journey towards becoming even more energy efficient and is ready to take on its responsibility and play its part in the country’s transition to a lower-carbon future.

“This deal is therefore important in both a sporting and societal context. Unquestionably, it helps to future proof rugby in Scotland for the next generation through significant investment and also the contribution and impact Scottish Gas will be having within our community clubs.

“Our vision, at the time of cost-of-living challenges for clubs and households, is to provide meaningful support and funding to clubs and communities throughout Scotland.

“We are looking forward to working with Scottish Gas and welcoming them into our family of principal partners, alongside BT, Macron and Peter Vardy.”

Chris O’Shea, chief executive of Centrica, parent of Scottish Gas, said: “By partnering with Scottish Rugby, we are supporting communities across Scotland to reduce their carbon footprint and save money on their energy bills, supporting the Scottish Government’s net zero ambitions.

“Our Club and Community Net Zero Fund gives clubs a much-needed boost, making rugby greener as a sport and freeing up more resources to develop the grass roots game. We are particularly excited about our partnership with Scotland Women.