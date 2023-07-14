Apex moves to the country with Pine Trees deal

Hotel swoop

Pine Trees is set in gardens and woodland

Apex Hotels has ventured into the countryside by acquiring the Pine Trees Hotel, a family-owned country house in Pitlochry.

Set in a Victorian mansion, the 29-bed Pine Trees was recently refurbished and also boasts ten acres of gardens and woodland.

The hotel joins the Apex group’s eight hotels in UK cities including Edinburgh, Dundee, Glasgow, London and Bath.

Angela Vickers, chief executive, said: “The acquisition of Pine Trees Hotel illustrates our commitment to delivering sustainable growth in the UK market and we are delighted to add The Pine Trees Hotel to the Apex family.

“This move was the perfect fit in seeking to diversify the Apex Hotels brand in more rural locations to provide our guests with greater choice alongside existing city centre locations.”

Brian Sheldon, regional director (Hospitality) Scotland at Christie & Co, who brokered the deal, added: “The sale of The Pine Trees Hotel epitomises the demand for quality and established Country House Hotels in good locations throughout Scotland.

“The hotel has been meticulously looked after by the family, although being run under management, with no expense being spared in decoration and refurbishment over the years of their ownership, Major and Mrs Barlow look forward to a well deserved break before their next venture.”