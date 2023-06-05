Update:

New support

N4 Ventures launches maiden fund for startups

| June 5, 2023
Gordon Merrylees and partner Alan Dowie

N4 Ventures, headed by former banker Gordon Merrylees, has launched its maiden venture capital fund after gaining regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

With a targeted fund size of £3-5 million, the Scotland-headquartered firm aims to invest between £100,000 and £750,000 in up to 20 EIS / SEIS qualifying companies.

N4 Ventures already has arrangements with organisations including universities and accelerators across the UK and will work with the investability rating agency Capital Pilot to assess applicants.

The sector agnostic fund will be looking for stand-out businesses with a focus on supporting under-represented female entrepreneurs and those which operate within sectors associated with net zero, saas, healthtech, life sciences, cyber, spacetech and fintech.

Gordon Merrylees, former managing director of entrepreneurship for NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Ulster Bank, said: “Scotland has a terrific record of supporting ambitious startups, from leading university spinouts to the existing support ecosystem for early-stage businesses.

“We’re looking forward to playing our part in backing some of the UK’s most extraordinary entrepreneurs who are busy solving a myriad of complex issues businesses are faced with in today’s society.”

News, Deals & Enterprise, Scotland, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Humza Yousaf

Yousaf sets out innovation strategy for economy

Humza Yousaf will outline his plans to build the Scottish economy around an innovation agendaRead More

Reece Donovan

Iomart acquires cloud services provider Extrinsica

Iomart Group, the Glasgow-based cloud computing company, is acquiring Extrinsica Global Holdings in a cashRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.