Clean Digital switches to employee ownership

EOT formed

Clean team: now owners of the business

Clean Digital, a marketing agency in Leith, is now owned by its 17 staff after the firm’s equity was placed into an Employee Ownership Trust.

Launched in 2012, the company specialises in pay-per-click (PPC) advertising.Under the change of ownership shares will be acquired from the owner and managing director Rory Young through company profits over a number of years.

Mr Young will continue to lead the business alongside two newly-appointed board directors. He joined the business in 2013 and managed it with his business partner, Rod Richmond, until 2020 when he took over as the sole business owner.

It’s been an exciting journey for us,” said Mr Young. “In recent years we have been focused on developing a long-term plan and importantly thinking about a fairer structure.

“Our business has performed incredibly well and continues to grow in the market, and we wanted to reward the hard work and commitment of our people.

“We pride ourselves on being an innovative, dynamic agency. Giving our staff transparency and reassurance moving forward, as well as placing them at the heart of the business was of utmost importance.

“An Employee Ownership Trust was right for us because it embodies our company culture, one where we all feel responsible for the business performance and success.

“Also, it reflects our long-held belief that the success of the company comes from having a brilliant, positively engaged team where everyone is personally invested and plays their part to ensure that we deliver.”

Over the past two years, Clean Digital has seen a 55% average rise in revenue. Employee numbers have risen by seven.

Baxendale Employee Ownership, experts in employee ownership trusts and alternative ownership models, assisted in Clean Digital’s transition to an employee-owned company.