Heriot-Watt and CENSIS hub unlocks digital future

David Richardson: endless opportunities

Technology innovation centre CENSIS is moving to the GRID research facility at Heriot-Watt University as part of a tie-up aiming to solve industry challenges and drive the commercialisation of academic research.

CENSIS develops Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and will now have its first east coast ‘hub’ at the university’s Riccarton Campus.

The GRID facility was established to help solve industry challenges and drive the commercialisation of academic research.

Through the partnership, CENSIS will enhance its support for businesses and public sector organisations in the development of sensor and imaging-led products and services that contribute £2.5 billion to Scotland’s economy as part of a global market worth more than $600bn.

Sensing and imaging systems are used in a wide range of industries including health, social care, agriculture, security and manufacturing to gather information by detecting physical, chemical or biological signals and converting them into readable data.

IoT, or the Internet of Things, is a network of physical objects that are embedded with sensors that then share this data with other devices and systems over the internet.

The partnership between Heriot-Watt and CENSIS continues a long and successful relationship. Most recently, researchers and technology engineers worked together to deliver a sensing and IoT system that improves safety in dental surgeries by detecting airborne particles and contaminants that can lead to the transmission of infections such as Covid-19.

David Richardson, chief entrepreneurial executive of Heriot-Watt Enterprise, said: “The opportunities to collaborate with business and industry are as exciting as they are endless.”

Paul Winstanley, CEO of CENSIS said: “Our new hub at Heriot-Watt University marks the beginning of another exciting chapter for CENSIS and comes as we celebrate our tenth anniversary in 2023.

“We have worked closely with the university’s academic partners throughout that decade, but having a permanent base at the campus will no doubt lead to greater collaboration and unlock further opportunities.

“By joining up academic expertise with Scottish businesses we can aid the development of even more technology-led processes and products that can boost efficiency, health and safety and even cut carbon emissions across a range of sectors.”