Cocktail maker rebounds from dragon dismay

Asda listing

Paul Crawford appearing on Dragons’ Den

A Glasgow-based drinks entrepreneur, whose funding deal on TV show Dragons’ Den fell through, has sealed a listing with Asda.

Panther M*lk founder Paul Crawford secured £50,000 from Deborah Meaden when he appeared on the programme last year.

He later revealed that the deal collapsed, though Ms Meaden continued to offer him support.

In November he said he was in talks with supermarket groups about stocking the world’s first oat milk based alcoholic cocktail.

Asda has now agreed to sell Panther M*lk in 40 of its stores in Scotland.

Mr Crawford was inspired by a popular Spanish cocktail Leche De Pantera and launched Panther M*lk as a pop-up bar in Glasgow in 2015.

He said that securing the Asda listing is a “huge step” for his team of three.

“We focus on being committed to sustainability and care of the planet, that’s why our products are 100% vegan with our packaging labelled with organic ink.”

Ms Meaden, a strong advocate of sustainability, said: “With consumers becoming more environmentally aware, Panther M*lk has a strong proposition.”

Ashley Connolly, local buying manager for Asda Scotland, added: “We are thrilled to work with such an innovative and forward-thinking local brand.”