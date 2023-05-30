Bell joins Donaldson as D-Commerce director

Timber merchant

Timber specialist, the Donaldson Group, has appointed Fergus Bell as D-Commerce director of the retail and distribution division in a newly-created role.

Mr Bell (pictured) joins from the building supplies company Bradfords, where he was head of e-commerce and managed the business’ e-commerce proposition, including re-platforming and relaunching the website as well as implementing new digital services to add value for customers.

Mr Bell will be responsible for maximising sales and the profitability of the e-commerce websites for timber merchant MGM Timber, cut timber supplier TimberCut4U, and online DIY marketplace Plane & Simple.

Graham Johnston, CEO of the Donaldson Group’s retail and distribution division, said: “Fergus will be a key player in enabling the group to be at the forefront of digital technology to provide our customers with the best possible omnichannel experience.”

Mr Bell said: “In this ever-changing digital environment, this is a fantastic opportunity as the Donaldson Group continues its focus on technology and innovation as the leading independent group in our markets.

“I look forward to working with my new team and colleagues to optimise the e-commerce websites and drive our digital strategy.”