Cocktail entrepreneur reveals dragon deal fell through

Cash setback

Paul Crawford: we never moved forward

A former Glasgow club owner, who accepted Dragons’ Den panellist Deborah Meaden’s £50,000 investment in his cocktail drinks business, has revealed that the deal did not go ahead.

Viewers saw Paul Crawford take the money after agreeing to forfeit 25% of his Panther M*lk business rather than the 7.5% he offered to the TV investors.

But he has now revealed that the deal fell through, although Ms Meaden continues to offer him advice.

“It was quite difficult, because the business is very young and I have very high aspirations for it,” he told the Daily Record.

“I had a figure in my mind which was 7.5% and I knew I’d have to negotiate to get a Dragon on board, but not 25%, which was quite a tough one to try and take.

“We didn’t actually move forward with the investment – I realised I was going to have to raise a lot more money and Deborah realised it too, so we never moved forward on it; but she has been really supportive.

“I’ve got her mobile and she’s been giving advice to me and has been really great.

“She emailed me the other day to say she put us forward for a show called Love Your Weekend on ITV for a cocktail section at Easter.”

Crawford added that he has been inundated with messages since appearing on the show from people wanting to stock his oat milk product that he discovered at a Barcelona music festival. It was inspired by ‘Leche De Pantera’, a potent cocktail that has its origins in 1920s Spain.

The brand has enjoyed rapid growth as the booming ready-to-drink cocktail category is expected to double in the next five years.