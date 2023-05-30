Blue chips dip despite US debt deal | Asda tie-up

Markets: Live

London’s blue chip FTSE 100 index opened 20 points lower, defying expectations that it would be lifted by an agreement between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the country’s debt ceiling, now at $31 trillion.

They also ensured they have enough Republican and Democratic votes to pass the measure in the coming week.

Central to the agreement is a two-year budget deal that would essentially cap spending for 2024.

While the FTSE 100 fell at the open, the mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.1%.

In the UK, shop price inflation accelerated in May to a new peak, although food price inflation decelerated despite remaining at an elevated level.

Stock markets in London and New York were closed yesterday. In Asia this morning, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was up 0.3%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.6%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.4%.

Asda merger

Asda owners the Issa brothers have confirmed the £2.3 billion merger of the supermarket chain with their EG Group petrol station business.

The deal was described by the brothers as a “transformational step”.

The proceeds from the tie-up will be used to repay debt, along with $1.4bn (£1.1bn) from a recent sale and lease back deal in the US.

EG Group will continue to operate in the Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, The Netherlands and the US, and retain about 30 UK sites