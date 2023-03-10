Robert Walters retires from eponymous agency

Stepping down

Robert Walters, chief executive of the eponymous recruitment agency, is retiring and will step down from the board at the AGM on 27 April.

He will be succeeded by long-serving executive Toby Fowlston who is CEO for the group’s global recruitment brands.

The company said profit before tax increased by 11% year-on-year to an all-time high of £55.6m (2021: £50.2m).

It said there had beeb a softening of recruitment activity levels across many of the group’s markets. The Ukraine conflict, a high inflation and high interest rate environment, significant cutbacks across the global technology market and Covid-enforced lockdowns in Mainland China all had a cumulative effect on market confidence.