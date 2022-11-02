Update:

City proposal

Hotel plan to help regenerate decaying city area

| November 2, 2022
19-21 Cambridge Street Glasgow
Plans a hotel in dismal area of Glasgow city centre

A city centre site in Glasgow has been earmarked for a £35m aparthotel that will help regenerate the decaying Sauchiehall Street area.

PMI Developments and Peveril Securities want to redevelop the corner of Cambridge Street and Renfrew Street which is currently occupied by a vacant modern building.

The new hotel will be designed by Glasgow-based architect studio, HAUS collective.

Nigel Jones, director, PMI Developments, said: “Despite Glasgow’s buoyant hotel market there is a lack of quality aparthotels in the city which is growing in popularity across Europe amongst both business and leisure travellers.

“This prominent site with its central location lends itself well to an aparthotel and will be a boost to the ongoing regeneration of Sauchiehall Street.”

A planning application is expected to be submitted in the new year following further consultation as designs progress.

, , , News, Construction, Property, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Nicol Stephen

Lord Stephen’s Flotation Energy in Tokyo wind deal

Scottish offshore wind developer Flotation Energy, co-founded by former government minister Lord Nicol Stephen, hasRead More

Graham-Kerr-Danny-McArthur-Robert-Muir

Hardies snaps up John Duguid Partnership

Hardies Property & Construction Consultants has acquired Dundee-based quantity surveying firm the John Duguid Partnership. EstablishedRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.