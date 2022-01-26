Work begins on £4.4m waste recycling plant

Capacity raised

Recycling company NWH Group has broken ground at the site of its new construction and demolition waste recycling wash plant on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The £4.4m investment in its Mayfield site will enable the recycling of inert construction and demolition wastes through the latest technology washing, screening, crushing and water treatment equipment. The site will increase the business’s processing capabilities from 75 tonnes per hour to 250 tonnes.

This will enable The NWH Group to further increase recycling rates and improve the quality and breadth of recycled resources from three to six product types.

The new equipment will be installed around existing plant operations to minimise downtime and will be fully operational by May.

Circular, a specialist in the supply of tailored wet processing solutions for sand, aggregates and recycling applications, will be supplying the new equipment and project managing the installation through to completion.

Sean Kerr, Director & Co-Owner at Circular Group, said: “Once complete, it will be the UK’s largest and most advanced wet processing plant for construction and demolition waste recycling, capable of diverting more than 650,000 tonnes per year from landfill.”

The NWH Group invested £2.5 million to transform its processing facilities in Leith