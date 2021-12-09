Rolls-Royce ‘ahead of plan’ | First Group ‘transformed’

Daily Business Live

9am: Omicron restrictions loom over market

The FTSE 100 opened higher but was trading below the early peak at 7,342.41, which was 5.52 points ahead as Omicron restrictions unnerved investors.

7am: Rolls-Royce ‘well-positioned’

Aero engine maker Rolls-Royce said the pace of its restructuring was running ahead of its original plan and its expects to have cut 8,500 jobs by the end of the calendar year.

Chief executive Warren East said: “We are delivering on the elements within our control and are focused on our commitments.

“We have achieved good results with our fundamental restructuring programme, as we sustainably reduce costs and deliver a leaner and more efficient company and are firmly on course to complete our disposals programme.

“While external uncertainties clearly remain, we have seen continued gradual recovery in our Civil Aerospace business, a growing order book in Power Systems and have secured a significant contract win in Defence.

“We are investing in the net zero technologies and solutions that we need across the group to grasp the tremendous commercial opportunity of the global energy transition and drive long-term value.

“This all underpins our strategy of creating a better quality and more balanced business which can deliver significantly improved returns and cash flow into the future.”

The gradual recovery in international flying combined with market recovery in Power Systems and resilience in Defence are driving improvements in trading performance.

The company said the restructuring programme, launched in May 2020, is delivering sustainable cost savings more quickly than initially anticipated, and positions the firm well for the £1.3bn savings target by the end of 2022.

This improved trading performance drove a return to positive free cash flow in the third quarter and reduced the outflow expected in the second half.

7am: FirstGroup ‘transformed’

Transport group FirstGroup claimed it is a “transformed business” after the sale of the three North American divisions, creating a simplified and refocused company focused on UK public transport.

It has substantially strengthened the balance sheet and de-risked legacy liabilities, it said in a half-year statement.

Executive Chairman David Martin said: “We have delivered on our commitment to unlock value. By divesting our North American operations, we have strengthened our financial position, refocused on our market-leading public transport operations in the UK, and returned £500m in value to our shareholders.

“With a well-capitalised balance sheet and an operating model that supports our intention to begin regular dividends to shareholders within the next 12 months, FirstGroup is now a more resilient and flexible business.

“I am confident that we are well-placed to create long term, sustainable value from the opportunities ahead, underpinned by the UK policy backdrop which places public transport at the centre of the economic recovery, decarbonisation and levelling up agendas.”

Revenue from continuing operations (comprising First Bus, First Rail and Group items, as well as certain retained Greyhound assets and liabilities) increased to £2.14 billion (H1 2021: £2.05bn ), principally reflecting improving First Bus passenger revenues broadly offset by lower receipts from government grants and other funding mechanisms, while First Rail revenue was broadly flat compared with the prior period.

Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations was in line with expectations at £51.8m (H1 2021: £55.7m).

7am: Frasers sees strong uplift

Sports Direct owner Frasers Group reported a 75% rise in interim profit, driven by new Flannels stores and continued growth in online sales.

Pre-tax profit came in at £186m against £106.1m a year ago. The company said physical and online sales continued to be strong but sounded a note of caution over cost increases, supply chain issues and potential squeezes on consumer spending power.

7am: Balfour Beatty in line

Construction company Balfour Beatty said 2021 full-year revenues were expected to be broadly in line with the prior year.

Full-year group revenue was expected to be approximately double its half-year revenue of £4.2bn, putting it just shy of last year’s figure of £8.6bn, while underlying profits from its earnings-based businesses were forecast to be in line with 2019’s pre-Covid comparative of £172.0m.

The FTSE 250-listed firm highlighted that its year-end order book was expected to be around £15.5bn, down only slightly from the £16.4bn reported at the end of 2020, with the group continuing to win work on projects across its portfolio.

7am: Avast deal

Cybersecurity group Avast has agreed to acquire US self-sovereign identity firm Evernym for an undisclosed amount.

Avast said there would be general availability of products based on Evernym’s technology in 2022.

7am: Watches of Switzerland sees strong demand

Watches of Switzerland, headed by Glaswegian Brian Duffy, said its UK performance was generated by a “thriving” domestic clientele.

Despite negligible tourism and much-reduced airport business, revenue grew 42.3% to £418.6m.

In the US, revenue was 50.2% higher at £167.6m.

In the 26 weeks to the end of October, adjusted pre-tax profit rose 71.6% on the same period a year ago to £65.7m, with revenue up 41.5% at £586.2m.

The retailer said third-quarter trading to date supports the full year guidance upgraded in early November.

7am: Moonpig descends

Greetings card retailer Moonpig reported a fall in first-half sales as it came up against tough lockdown comparatives.

Group revenue fell 8.5% to £142.6m for the six months to 31 October, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was down 15.1% to £350m.

Pre-tax profits were down 43.2% at £18.7m.

However, compared to the same period in 2019, revenues were ahead 115% and pre-tax profits 99.7%.

7am: Dr Martens

UK footwear brand Dr Martens posted a 46% rise in interim profits, driven by a recovery in physical stores sales and a strong online performance.

It said the momentum seen in retail in the first half continued to strengthen during October and November, as it reiterated annual guidance, but warned that its US wholesale business continued to be impacted by shipping delays and uncertainty around the timing of shipments being processed through ports.

“We expect these to continue into the next financial year. We remain confident in achieving market expectations for full-year 2022. This assumes that we do not experience material country-wide lockdowns on either the demand or supply side for a significant period of time.”

Pre-tax profit rose to £61.3m from £41.9m on a 16% rise in revenue to £370m.

Global markets

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed on a positive note for the third day in a row, up 0.3% on news that a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would give decent protection against the omicron variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.1% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite improved 0.6%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “Having recovered most of the losses seen in the post-Thanksgiving sell-off, investors are now caught between hope that vaccines will be able to afford enough protection against the new variant, against concerns that even a significant acceleration in infection rates might overwhelm health systems.”

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.5%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 1.1%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.9%.