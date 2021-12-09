Hiring slows as Omicron concerns grip market

Recruitment

Job recruitment showed signs of slowing

Hiring activity rose at a slower pace and job adverts took a dip in November, according to two surveys.

After a year where vacancies have hit record levels, the number of jobs being advertised took downward turn, said recruitment agency Robert Walters, and in November vacancy volumes were down 9% – the lowest seen since May.

Last month’s figure ended a 10-month hiring spree where vacancies steadily increased by 6% each month from early 2021 (an average of 32,377 new professional vacancies per month).

IT continues to be the area which bucks the COVID trend, where despite the slowdown in other areas during lockdown, recruitment continued in this area unabated with roles doubling since last yearand 62% higher when compared with 2019 levels.

According to a survey by Royal Bank of Scotland the availability of short-term staff fell rapidly, taking the rate of increase in temporary billings to a seven-month low.

Candidate supply fell for the ninth month in a row, while that of permanent staff dropped for the tenth time in as many months.

Permanent staff appointments rose at the softest rate since February, while the rate of increase in temporary billings moderated to a seven-month low, although the upturns remained sharp overall.

At the same time, candidate availability decreased further, with the supply of permanent staff plummeting at a record pace while short-term staff availability fell rapidly.

Demand for workers remained historically strong despite easing on the month, which placed further upwards pressure on rates of pay. Notably, permanent starters’ salaries rose at the quickest rate on record in November.

Recruiters across Scotland reported another rise in permanent staff appointments during November, extending the current sequence of increase to 11 months.