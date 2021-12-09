Forbes likely to reopen UK-Holyrood funding battle

Scottish Budget

Kate Forbes: fairer and greener

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes will today promise a Budget that will underpin the economy and health services while pushing blame for any “under-funding” on to Westminster.

She will announce a range of measures, backed up by investment, to tackle inequality, lift children out of poverty and create a “fairer country”.

In a pre-Budget statement said it will be a “bold and ambitious package of public investment that delivers on the priorities which matter most to the people of Scotland” that provides taxpayers with “stability and support”.

She said she will set out clearly “how we will accelerate our Covid recovery, and crucially, how our spending plans will set Scotland on a new ambitious path.

But Ms Forbes is expected to shift any blame for Holyrood’s inability to achieve its goals on the spending deal from Westminster.

“It has been a challenging Budget due to the continuing impact of the pandemic, and the uncertainty and worry that Covid poses for us all,” she said.

“This has been confounded by the UK Government’s decision to remove necessary Covid consequential funding at a time when we undeniably need to help our public services.

This is the first Scottish Budget developed in collaboration with the Scottish Green Party following the Bute House Agreement signed in August 2021. As such the SNP can be almost certain of it being passed.

Scottish Conservative finance spokeswoman, Liz Smith, said: “Scotland’s economy and public services have taken a huge hit during the pandemic, so this budget has to be about recovery.

“The choice for the SNP is stark: stand up for ordinary, hard-working Scots or stand up for their extremist, anti-business Scottish Green coalition partners.

“The SNP have to make the most of the record funding settlement from the UK Chancellor – and the package we’re proposing would do just that.”

The Scottish Conservatives have called for a series of measures to rebuild the economy, including a £631m business support package, comprising a freeze on the poundage rate payable by businesses and a full year of 75% rates relief on the leisure, hospitality, retail, aviation and newspaper sectors.

The party also called on the Scottish Government to pass on £2.1bn in UK health consequentials to Scotland’s NHS.

Scottish Labour’s Finance spokesperson Daniel Johnson said: “The SNP have a choice between politics as usual or delivering a real recovery for Scotland.

“Our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic presents an unparalleled challenge and one that requires urgent, direct and focussed action in order to address it.

“Scotland deserves a budget with bold ideas, backed up by ambition, not the all usual spin and no substance deals previously struck between the SNP and the Greens.

“This year will see the largest block grant increase in the Scottish Budget in two decades – this is massive opportunity to deliver a real recovery for Scotland and invest in our future.”

Labour has also called for a “real education recovery,” setting out a series of measures including a £110m plan to tackle Scotland’s attainment gap by providing a tutor for every 30 pupils in the 75 most deprived schools in the country.

The party’s education spokesman, Michael Marra said: “The SNP’s record on education has long been defined by failure, and their pitiful response to the pandemic will only make things worse.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has declared that he is open to doing a budget deal with the Scottish Government provided that it represented progress on the key issues for his party and did not contain resources that would enable another independence referendum.

Scottish Liberal Democrats held talks with the Finance Secretary and are due to meet again after the publication of the budget.

The parties did a deal in February which saw the Scottish Liberal Democrats support the 2021/22 budget in exchange for £120 million for mental health and more money for the recovery of education after schools were shut for long periods.