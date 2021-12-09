Hibs axe manager Ross ahead of League Cup Final

Easter Road turmoil

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Exit: Jack Ross (pic: SNS Group)

Hibs have started the search for a new manager after parting company with Jack Ross just over a week before the Scottish League Cup Final.

The 45-year-old has paid the price for a poor run of form in the league which has left the Easter Road sitting in seventh place with just one win from nine games.

The final straw for owner Ron Gordon was last night’s defeat to Livingston, Ross saying afterwards that he would “take ownership” of the result.

“That level of performance was not good enough so the criticism should fall upon me. We were not good enough in all aspects of our play,” he said.

“That all falls on my shoulders. I own it. It’s my team and the team that was on the park for 60 to 70 minutes is nowhere near good enough to win games in the Premiership.”

The Hibees face St Mirren in Paisley this weekend and Dundee at home next Tuesday before taking on Celtic at Hampden Park on Sunday, 19 December.

The former Alloa, St Mirren and Sunderland boss took over at Hibs in November 2019, leading them to a seventh-place finish in his first season in charge before finishing third last term.

A promising opening to this campaign soon faded, and despite a 3-1 win over Rangers in the League Cup semi setting up a chance of silverware in the season’s first final later this month, the club has decided it is time for change.