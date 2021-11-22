Dundee flights to London secured with DoT fund

Route secured

Loganair will operate Dundee service

Direct flights between Dundee and London will continue after the UK government provided a two-year subsidy.

Up to £4.3 million will be provided by the Department for Transport to fund the service and a London-Newquay route.

This includes £2.5m for the Dundee-London City route which will be operated by Loganair. Flights from Cornwall Airport Newquay to Gatwick will start on 9 December and will be operated by Eastern Airways.

Robert Courts, aviation minister, said: “The Government is fully behind UK regional connectivity and strengthening these routes as we build back better from the pandemic.”

Scotland’s Minster for Transport Graeme Dey said the funding will provide “important connectivity” for Dundee.