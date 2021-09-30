Virgin shuts branches, cuts office space | Parsley Box supply issues

Daily Business Live

7am: Virgin shuts more branches

Virgin Money is closing a further 31 stores out of the 162 in its networks and will take a restructuring charge of about £25m in Q4. Twelve of the stores are in Scotland.

It also said it will have lower office space requirements, with infrastructure and office hubs re-purposed to fit new ways of working. After applying valuation adjustments and including other operating model changes, the group will incur a c.£20m restructuring charge in Q4.

It was not clear if this would impact on its imminent move to a new head office in Glasgow.

The steps announced today are the first phase of the acceleration of Virgin Money UK’s digital strategy, which aim to drive further productivity gains, further digitisation and greater cost efficiency.

7am: Parsley Box hit by supply disruption

Scottish direct-to-consumer ready meals service Parsley Box said it has recorded a rise in revenue, but has been hit by supply problems.

The company said it has seen an 18% year on year revenue growth for the eight months to 31 August to £17.8m (2020: £15.1m). Products shipped also grew by 18% in the same period to 7.8 million units (2020: 6.6m).

The group, together with the wider retail sector, is experiencing labour issues throughout its supply chain and has been “significantly restricted” by seeing stock availability cut by half.

The board took the “difficult decision” to reduce investment in marketing and this is likely to continue until the expected short-term supply chain constraints recede.

As a consequence the group now expects full year revenue to be circa £25m, slightly ahead of last year, with a consequential impact on the group’s loss before tax. The group’s cash balance at 31 August 2021 was £5.7m.

The board said it is encouraged by the early signs from the Q3 product releases and will provide a further update ahead of the full year close.

Kevin Dorren, CEO, said: “Delivering our product innovation plan remains the focus for the business as we navigate our way through the widely reported supply chain disruption.

“The second half of the year has been further impacted as we took the disappointing decision to pull back on planned marketing investment. However I, and the board, firmly believe that Parsley Box’s long term growth prospects are unchanged.”

Global markets

US equity markets saw a mixed close, with the Dow Jones ending the trading session up 90 points or 0.26%. The S&P 500 was 0.16% higher whilst the Nasdaq closed lower, down 0.24%.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region were also mixed as China’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for September came in at 49.6, below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

China’s Shanghai Composite nevertheless gained 0.79%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped 0.73%

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.11% and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.49%.