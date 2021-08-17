Tesco Bank to switch 236 staff in outsourcing deal

Jobs move

Bank jobs will move to Arrow Global (pic: Terry Murden)

Tesco Bank is transferring 236 Glasgow-based debt recovery jobs to Arrow Global, a support service for customers in financial difficulty.

All those moving from 1 November will do so under Transfer of Undertakings Protection of Employment (TUPE) regulations and will be protected from redundancy for at least two years.

Edinburgh-based Tesco Bank claimed the partnership with Arrow Global would “deliver an enhanced service to customers in financial difficulty by providing the necessary support and flexibility they will need in the future”.

It said: “Tesco Bank has chosen to partner with Arrow, a recognised leader in supporting customers in financial difficulty, for several reasons, including their customer focus, proven expertise, technology platform and for the cultural alignment between the two organisations.”

All transferring colleagues will continue to be located at Tesco Bank’s Broadway One building on Renfield Street, Glasgow after the TUPE transfer takes place. Tesco Bank will continue to have 1,700 customer service colleagues operating from its offices in Glasgow and Newcastle.

Gerry Mallon, chief executive of Tesco Bank, said: “We take our responsibility to support customers in financial difficulty seriously and have an obligation to them to put in place the best support possible.

“We believe that the partnership announced today with Arrow will improve the support we can give these customers, given their specialism in this area of customer service. We look forward to working with Arrow, and further improving the experience we offer to our customers in financial difficulty.”

Dave Sutherland, chief executive of Arrow Global’s asset management and servicing business, said: “As we continue to build our UK business, this partnership recognises Arrow’s track record in working compassionately with customers in financial difficulty, underpinned by our purpose of building better financial futures.

“We are pleased to welcome our new colleagues, and the valuable skills and experience they will bring to our team, so we can continue to provide fair, effective, tailored services to support our customers. We’re looking forward to welcoming them on board.”