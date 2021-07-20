BBC Scotland team in Tokyo forced into isolation

Positive test

By Paul Kiddie and Terry Murden |

Hotel bound: Chris McLaughlin (pic: SNS Group)

BBC Scotland’s staff who are in Tokyo to cover the Olympic Games have been forced into 14 days of self-isolation in their hotel rooms after coming into contact with a passenger on their flight who tested positive for Covid-19.

The Games begin at the weekend and close on 8 August which means the BBC Scotland staff will be directly involved for only five days of the event.

Chris McLaughlin, a sports news correspondent at Pacific Quay in Glasgow, tweeted that he was “hugely frustrated” and said the three BBC representatives on the trip had tested negative in PCR tests but must continue to isolate.

They were on the same flight as some Team GB athletes, but Games rules do not require those competitors to self-isolate.

The secretary of the Sports Journalists Association has also been forced into self-isolation in his Tokyo hotel room, the SJA announced.

Liam Morgan, of insidethegames, wrote: “This sets a concerning precedent for those of us here to cover the Games, so it is little surprise the Main Press Centre is hardly a happy place right now.

“We are already subjected to various restrictions as it is. This is excessive and, quite frankly, unacceptable.”

There was some criticism of BBC Scotland for sending out a delegation for an event featuring a GB rather than a Scottish team and some questioned whether this created an additional risk at this particular time.

One wrote: “Why are BBC Scotland journos going when even the main BBC coverage is being broadcast from England”?