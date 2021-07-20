Main Menu

Former footballer heading up ZLX Business services

| July 20, 2021

Next level: David Mackinnon

Former professional footballer and football executive David MacKinnon has been appointed managing director at ZLX Business Services.

The one-time defender who played for Rangers, Arsenal, Airdrie, Dundee, Forfar, Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle, has forged a career in business, first in licensed retailing at Bass then as an operations director and shareholder at Scottish pub retailer, Pub.com which was sold in 2002.

He returned to football in various back room roles, including CEO at Kilmarnock and Dundee, and most recently at Greenock Morton, where he played a key role in negotiating professional football’s pathway through COVID-19.

Mr MacKinnon first consulted for ZLX, which operates in research and development tax claims, before CEO Stephen McCallion identified in him as someone who could take the company to the next level.

He has already introduced football clubs and various other businesses to ZLX which have gained sizeable cash returns that have proven invaluable following the damage done by the pandemic.

ZLX has recently moved into a new Glasgow Head Office and will shortly be opening a second office in London, which Mr MacKinnon will oversee. 

