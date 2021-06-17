Donaldson snaps up Stonecare in latest deal

Growing portfolio

Andrew Donaldson has added ‘complementary’ Stonecare

Timber specialist James Donaldson & Sons has bought worktop firm, Stonecare just a week after acquiring Kitchens International.

Glasgow-based Stonecare adds to JDS’s expanding kitchens offering which also includes Optima Kitchens, Smith and Frater, Perform Panel and Buzz Home Offices. All 11 staff at Stonecare will remain with the business.

Andrew Donaldson, CEO of James Donaldson & Sons, said: “The business perfectly complements our existing portfolio in JDS and aligns well with our strategy to enhance our offering in the market, with a focus on kitchens, bathrooms and home offices.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for our business as we continue to grow through sustainable organic growth and by the strategic acquisition of market-leading specialists.”

Andrew Crombie, managing director at Stonecare, added: “With our shared family values and strong business synergies I am confident we will provide our great team with opportunities for growth and am looking forward to this next chapter for Stonecare.”