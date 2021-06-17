Landlords face no income for two years | Glasgow sale

Property round-up

Rental income will be slow

Landlords whose tenants stopped paying rent at the start of the moratorium in March 2020 are facing the prospect of no income for two years following the extension to the Governments rent moratorium, it has been claimed.

Heather Powell, a partner at tax and advisory firm Blick Rothenberg and head of property, said: “No other industry has been asked to trade, or support their customers, in a similar way.

“It is appalling that the Government continues to treat the opportunist businesses who are generating profits to ignore their landlords and refuse to pay the rent due.”

She added: “The government’s announcement means that occupiers of commercial premises – offices, factories, restaurants, cafes and leisure venues cannot be evicted for not paying their rent until after 25 March 2022.”

Heather said: “The government is asking tenants to pay rent due as soon as restrictions are removed in their sector, if they are not already paying but this pious hope has no teeth.

She added: “Plans for a binding arbitration scheme to resolve disputes from March 2022 gives hope to those landlords who have the resources to survive until March 2022 as they may be able to enforce payment of what will be two years overdue rent from tenants who have traded profitably through the pandemic.

“However, landlords who do not have the cash to do this face fire sales, or worse.”

Glasgow office building sold

Real estate adviser CBRE has completed the off-market sale of an office building in Glasgow city centre to a private investor on behalf of Patrizia for in excess of £5.5 million.

The building at 84-94 St Vincent Street, pictured above, is home to a number of occupiers including Pizza Punks, Interstate Hotels, Crawford & Co and Visit Scotland.

The category A listed building comprises 42,343 sq ft of office and retail space over basement, ground and seven upper floors

JLL represented the purchaser.