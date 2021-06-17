Pure Spa & Beauty opening in two more venues

Further expansion

Becky Woodhouse: ‘super-excited’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Pure Spa & Beauty has announced two new spas, taking the total number of locations to 17.

The Edinburgh-based company will open the new leisure club based spas at Nuffield Health in Milngavie, Glasgow and David Lloyd in Coventry.

The Coventry outlet will be the group’s first spa in the Midlands, while the Milngavie outlet will add to others the greater Glasgow area in West Nile Street, Silverburn and Hamilton. It will be the first within a Nuffield brand..

Founder and CEO Becky Woodhouse said: “After the challenges presented by Covid over the last 15 months, we are super excited to be expanding again with brand new spas in Coventry and Glasgow Milngavie”.

The company opened its first salon in Edinburgh in 2002 and now has outlets in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Scottish Borders, Manchester, Bristol, London, Lytham St Annes and Peterborough. The company has opened in eight locations since 2018 with further expansions for 2021 in the pipeline.

Ms Woodhouse added: “We have never lost sight of our goal to become the go-to accessible spa and beauty brand in the UK, and these additional spas move us closer to achieving our five-year plan of growing to 30 locations across the UK.

“Our successful model is underpinned by our focus on growing the PURE branded product range together with new and exciting partnerships with ESPA and Image Skincare.”