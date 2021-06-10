James Donaldson acquires Kitchens International

Firms merge

Andrew Donaldson and Gerry Watson

Timber group James Donaldson & Sons has acquired the Aberdeen-based retail business Kitchens International.

The tie-up will create a company with 80 staff and a combined turnover of about £250m, including a £12m contribution from Kitchens International.

Financial terms of the deal were disclosed.

Kitchens International has six showrooms across Scotland and a contract fitting division.

Management will be retained in their current positions along with all employees.

Announcing the acquisition, Andrew Donaldson, CEO of Fife-based James Donaldson & Sons, said: “Adding the Kitchens International brand to our current portfolio will yield strong synergistic opportunities for both businesses.

“As always, the most important thing will be people and we are looking forward to working with Kitchens International Ltd across both the Board and full team. Together, as one family, we are well placed to build our Kitchen and Interiors business for the future.”

Gerry Watson, MD of Kitchens International, added: “Over the past 27 years we are proud to have grown Kitchens International to become a leading UK Kitchen brand and are excited that our next growth chapter will be as part of the James Donaldson Group.”