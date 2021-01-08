Main Menu

Concern over player safety

Late call puts paid to 1872 Cup clash at Scotstoun

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter | January 8, 2021

Frozen out: Scotstoun was deemed unplayable (pic: SNS Group)

The winter freeze put paid to the second leg of the 1872 Cup clash between Glasgow and Edinburgh minutes before kick-off at Scotstoun.

The Warriors’ artificial pitch was deemed unplayable after the visitors’ warm-up session, with head coach Richard Cockerill insisting the condition of the surface meant scrummaging wasn’t possible.

“It is frozen underneath the plastic grass. As far as I’m aware, everybody is in agreement,” he said.

“It’s obviously disappointing as both teams want to play and we’ve got to this point, but player safety is paramount.”

Opposite number Danny Wilson had little complaint at the decision by referee Mike Adamson to call the game off so close to kick-off.

Warriors had yet to go through their scrum routine in their warm-up when the decision was made but Wilson said: “Our scrum part of our warm-up is a little bit later and I guess we would have probably got there and come to the same conclusion.

“It’s fine to run on and have some contact on it. However, scrums seem to be the problem. The studs aren’t staying in the floor at scrum time.”

Edinburgh won the first leg a week ago courtesy of a narrow 10-7 victory at Murrayfield.

A rescheduled date has yet to be announced by PRO14 Rugby.

