Aggreko signs new Olympics deal; Greggs expects loss

7am: Aggreko Olympics deal increased

Temporary power firm Aggreko has agreed a revised contract with organising committee of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to reflect the impact of the delay of the Games into this year.

The total revenue value to the group is now expected to be around $315 million, compared to an estimated $250m.

The company had signed a contract to provide temporary electricity to power 43 competition venues, the Athletes Village and the International Broadcast centre, ensuring reliable power and uninterrupted television broadcast to millions of viewers.

“As we confirmed in our third quarter trading announcement on 17 November 2020, our preparation work for the Games continues to progress well and we remain confident of delivering to the revised schedule,” it said in an update.

The group said profit before tax for 2021 of £170-190 million assumes the Games proceed as planned at this increased overall contract value.

Greggs expects loss

Government support has enabled the company to limit its expected full year loss before tax to “up to £15m” on total sales down to £811m (2019: £1,168m) which forced it to make 820 redundancies.

During the year it opened 84 shops (including 35 franchised units) and closed 56, growing the estate as at 2 January to 2,078 shops, 328 of which are franchised shops operated by partners.

Chief executive Roger Whiteside said:”With customers spending more time at home we have successfully developed our partnership with Just Eat to offer delivery services and have also seen strong sales through our longstanding partnership with Iceland, offering our products for home baking.

“We have resumed opening new shops where we see good opportunities, with those sites accessed by car performing particularly well.”

Smart Metering Systems dividends

As previously announced, SMS said it intends to pay a 25p per share dividend in respect of FY 2020. The first of three interim dividend instalments of 6.25p was paid on 29 October.

SMS will pay a second interim cash dividend of 6.25p per share on 28 January to shareholders on the register at 8 January.

Markets

The FTSE 100 was expected to rise 36 points at the open after ending Tuesday’s session 40 points higher at 6,612.

Expectations for a positive open in London followed a solid performance for US markets overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing 0.55% higher while the S&P 500 climbed 0.71% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.95%.