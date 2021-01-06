Violence erupts as Trump supporters storm Congress

Protest in DC

Scuffles & violence inside the US Capitol pic.twitter.com/47UCAux3gP — Firas Maksad (@FirasMaksad) January 6, 2021

Supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump today stormed the US Capitol in Washington smashing windows and engaging in violent struggles with police. A woman was treated after being shot.

The protesters, waving flags supporting Trump, breached the Senate chamber and made their way inside as senators were rushed from the room by security.

Hundreds of people were seen climbing the marble steps outside the building. They banged on the locked doors of the Capitol and smashed the glass in the doors.

Trump tweeted for demonstrators to “support Capitol Police and Law Enforcement” adding: “They are truly on the side of our country,” he wrote. “Stay peaceful!”

He later called the National Guard, said the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

His intervention came after tear gas was used in an attempt to clear the rotunda which sits beneath the famous Dome.

Democratic representative Gerry Connolly said on twitter: “We’ve been given gas masks on the House floor. Tear gas has been used in the Rotunda.”

Vice President Mike Pence, presiding in the Senate, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, presiding in the House, were removed from their respective chambers for their own safety.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew beginning at 1800 EST.

The extraordinary scenes unfolded after a rally earlier when Trump encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol, where lawmakers were certifying the electoral college vote for Joe Biden.

Commentators warned that the ease by which the protestors were able to breach security has raised concern around Inauguration Day on 20 January.

President-elect Mr Biden told Mr Trump to order his extremist mob’ out of the US Capitol, blaming the president for “stoking the flames of hate and chaos”.

Speaking from Delaware, he said: “I call on President Trump to go on national television to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege.”

British politicians condemned the protests. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Disgraceful scenes in US Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Horrendous scenes from the US.

“These are not ‘protestors’ – this is a direct attack on democracy and legislators carrying out the will of the American people.”

