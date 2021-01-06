Aggreko signs higher deal for Tokyo Olympics

Power agreement

By a Daily Business reporter |

Games were delayed

Temporary power firm Aggreko has agreed a revised contract with the organising committee of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to reflect the impact of the delay of the Games into this year.

The total revenue value to the Glasgow-based group is now expected to be around $315 million, compared to an estimated $250m.

The company had signed a contract to provide temporary electricity to power 43 competition venues, the Athletes Village and the International Broadcast centre, ensuring reliable power and uninterrupted television broadcast to millions of viewers.

“As we confirmed in our third quarter trading announcement on 17 November 2020, our preparation work for the Games continues to progress well and we remain confident of delivering to the revised schedule,” it said in an update.

The group said profit before tax for 2021 of £170-190 million assumes the Games proceed as planned at this increased overall contract value.